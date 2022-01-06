SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Mostly cloudy skies will work in tonight as temperatures fall down to between 0° and -10°. A Wind Chill Advisory continues for northeastern parts of Siouxland up toward the Iowa Great Lakes where feels like temperatures will stick between -15° and -25° when factoring in the wind. Brrr….

A partly cloudy and breezy Friday is dialed up for Siouxland with a high in the lower to middle 20s. It shouldn’t be quite as cold as where we’ve been lately. The wind will pick up some strength again gusting near 30 MPH from the SSE.

Saturday is the stand out in the short term forecast as the high tops off over 40° with a mix of sun & clouds.

The warmth doesn’t stick around long though as we chill back down to 25° Sunday despite a mostly sunny sky. Monday will be a touch warmer before we streak together several days with highs in the 40s next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with sunny skies. Not too bad for January in Siouxland!

It becomes colder going into next weekend. No signs of anything substantial in either rain or snow coming our way soon.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.