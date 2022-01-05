SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be partly cloudy and extremely cold once more with lows at 0° to -10° throughout Siouxland. Wind Chill Advisories are back in effect until Noon on Thursday with feels-like temperatures dropping as far as -25° in the region. Bundle up and be safe!

Mostly sunny and cold weather will be in the forecast again on Thursday with a high just shy of 10°. Things start to improve as we enter the weekend as we climb back into the middle 20s on Friday under a mostly cloudy sky. Some more sunshine and warmth is projected for Saturday with the high moving past 40°. But it won’t last long as a strong breeze delivers more cold air on Sunday with the temperature slipping back into the middle 20s.

Overall, it appears that next week will be on the milder side with highs in the 30s and 40s. Outside of very minor shots at sprinkles and flurries passing through, nothing of significance is anticipated on the precipitation front going through the 9 on 9 Forecast…a dry pattern persists.

