SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall near 0° with partly cloudy skies plus a few flurries. Wind Advisories and Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for the region with gusts peaking at 45 to 55 MPH and wind chills bottoming out near -25°. In addition, there’s a Winter Weather Advisory posted in northwest Iowa up toward the Minnesota state line where there are blowing snow and low visibility concerns. That being said, snow amounts in Siouxland will be very minimal at under 1/2 inch tonight. Just use some extra caution as you’re traveling and make sure to bundle up with extra layers!

We’ll have partly cloudy and cold weather carry over into Wednesday with a high of 10°. The wind will gradually pace downward, but gusts will remain up between 30 and 40 MPH through a good chunk of the day making it feel very cold.

Thursday expect a mix of sun and clouds along with a high between 5° and 10°.

Thankfully, things improve for the weekend. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high in the middle 20s. Saturday is the stand-out in the forecast as we head up near 40° with some sunshine. Sunday will be mostly sunny, but chilly once again as we struggle upward into the middle 20s.

Seasonal temperatures in the 20s and 30s are on the way for next week.

