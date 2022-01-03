SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall into the lower 20s with a mostly clear sky and SSE wind around 5 to 15 MPH.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and a shade cooler with highs in the lower to middle 40s.

It becomes extremely windy beginning on Tuesday night with gusts likely topping 50 MPH as far colder air streams in. Highs will only make it to about 10° on Wednesday and Thursday with overnight lows falling below zero on Wednesday night and Thursday night as a frigid pattern briefly takes hold.

Warmer air slips in early Friday morning with a chance of light snow on the leading edge. The high will be in the middle 20s Friday. Going through the rest of the weekend, Saturday is looking pretty good as we climb up near 40°. Highs will be seasonal in the 20s and 30s in the extended forecast.

