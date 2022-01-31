SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight a cold front will clip through. Skies should be mostly clear with a low in the middle 20s. The wind is expected to shift from south to west at 10 to 20 MPH.

Look for some AM sunshine followed by PM clouds on Tuesday with a chillier high in the middle 30s. It’ll become breezy toward midday with gusts at about 30 MPH out of the northwest.

More cloud cover will hang around into Wednesday and Thursday with highs between 15° and 20° as we cool off further.

We should see greater amounts of sunshine entering the weekend with a nice bounce back in temperatures on Friday as highs jump into the middle and upper 30s. Expect highs to stick in the 40s Saturday, Sunday, and Monday…perhaps even touching the 50s heading into next Tuesday. We’ll cool off near the middle of next week.

Unfortunately, drought conditions are likely to become worse with no substantial rain or snow locally in the 9 on 9 Forecast.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.