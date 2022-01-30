SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following up a sunny and pretty pleasant day in Siouxland, our Sunday is set to be a little bit colder as the high slips down to 41° on Sunday. Monday should be fantastic with a high of 54° under a mix of sun & clouds. We’ll be on record watch as the previous Daily Record High Temperature for January 31st in Sioux City stands at 57° from back in 1989.

Cooling off into the start of February with a snow chance beginning on Tuesday afternoon lasting through Wednesday. Some models shove the snow south of our area and there’s still some uncertainty in the exact track and amounts related to the system, but it’s our first opportunity at substantial precipitation in quite a long time.

Highs will hover around 10° Thursday and Friday before we warm back up into the 20s next weekend.

Stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast any time here.