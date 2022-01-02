SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a brutally cold start to 2022 with a bit of snow, we can get excited for a bit of a warm up.

Expect temperatures to rise nicely on Monday and Tuesday as highs hover around 40° with a fair amount of sun each day.

We’re keeping track of a small snow disturbance on Wednesday which will lead into another cold pattern with highs holding between about 10° and 20° in the extended forecast. Overnight lows will slip to about 0°, so furnaces around Siouxland will be getting a workout once again later this week.

