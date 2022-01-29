SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Sunny and relatively warm conditions will be with us through the weekend – hopefully you have an opportunity to get outside and enjoy it! We’re expecting a high of 49° today. The wind will reverse from south to northwest later in the day with gusts near 30 MPH. That breeze will bring down the high a notch to 41° on Sunday afternoon.

Monday’s going to be an exclamation point at the end of January with a high of 54° under a mix of sun & clouds. We’ll be on record watch as the previous Daily Record High Temperature for January 31st in Sioux City stands at 57° from back in 1989.

Cooling off into the start of February with a snow chance beginning on Tuesday afternoon lasting through Wednesday. Some models shove the snow south of our area and there’s still some uncertainty in the exact track and amounts related to the system, but it’s our first opportunity at substantial precipitation in quite a long time. We’ll have more information on that potential disturbance as it comes closer.

Highs will hover around 10° Thursday and Friday with quite a cold snap before we warm back up into the 20s next weekend.

