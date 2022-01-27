SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall near 0° as a cold front cuts through. The wind will amp up with gusts near 25 MPH making it feel cooler. A Wind Chill Advisory is out for Emmet and Palo Alto counties in northern Iowa through 9 AM tomorrow with feels like temperatures of about -20° to -25°. Be safe!

Clouds will cling on into Friday morning before the sunshine breaks back out in the afternoon with a high in the middle 30s. The weekend looks fantastic with sunny skies plus a high near 50° Saturday. A notch cooler Sunday with sunshine and a high of about 40°.

Monday we’ll see the temperature soar up to 53° with more sunshine – in Record High territory for Sioux City as the old Record High Temperature for January 31st is 57° set back in 1989.

A weather system delivers a wintry mix along with a chance of accumulating snow next Tuesday and Wednesday as we begin to chill off.

