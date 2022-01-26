SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight expect increasing clouds with a low near 20°. The wind will be pretty tame as it turns from south to northwest at 10 to 15 MPH.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a couple of hit and miss snow flurries. Snow accumulation is unlikely. The high will rise into the middle 30s. It becomes breezy with gusts around 30 MPH out of the NNW.

Heading into the weekend, it’ll be cool but comfortable on Friday with a high in the middle 30s. Temperatures will be in the middle to upper 40s Saturday and Sunday with bright sunny skies. Great!

The peak of our warming trend occurs Monday as we get into the lower to middle 50s. A system will brew up rain & snow on Tuesday & Wednesday as we cool things down.

