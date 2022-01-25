SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall just below 0° in Sioux City on another frigid night. At least the wind will be weak as it turns from northwest to south at under 10 MPH. That being said, Wind Chill Advisories and Wind Chill Warnings are going to continue through Wednesday morning for far eastern parts of Siouxland around Storm Lake, Pocahontas, Carroll, and the Iowa Great Lakes where wind chill values will be under -15°.

A breezy, but nice Wednesday is in the forecast as we rise up to about 40° tomorrow afternoon coupled with mostly sunny skies. The wind from the SSW will gust as high as 35 MPH making it feel a notch cooler. All in all, a pretty good late January day.

Thursday there’s a chance of flurries with mostly cloudy skies. The high temperature will retreat back into the middle 30s with the wind becoming strong once more.

The weekend is shaping up to be a winner. Friday will be mostly sunny in the middle 30s. Saturday and Sunday we’ll enjoy more sunshine with highs holding in the 40s. Monday we anticipate an even bigger jump upwards as we hit the 50s on the final day of January.

We’ll cool off going through next week with a chance of snow on Groundhog Day.

