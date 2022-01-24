SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be very cold with partly cloudy skies and a low of -3° in Sioux City. Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of NW Iowa lasting from Monday evening through Wednesday morning with feels-like temperatures at about -20° to -30° and possibly dipping as low as -35° in spots. It’ll be important to stack on layers and limit time outside if possible. Please care for your pets also and don’t put them outside for too long a period of time.

Tuesday will be chilly under mostly sunny skies with a high near 20°. The wind will blow out of the NNW at 5 to 15 MPH making it feel even more brisk.

We don’t have to wait long for a warmer pattern to emerge. Wednesday afternoon the high will rise close to 40° with a mostly sunny sky. A small shot of cooler air on Thursday will dip us back into the lower 30s and there might be a snow flurry or two. Accumulation is unlikely.

For the weekend, we heat up further with highs in the 40s expected on Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. Signs of a cooldown in the long-range forecast and perhaps a mix of precipitation for next Wednesday, but it’s going to be pretty smooth sailing until then.

For all the latest weather information from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.