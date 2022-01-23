SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will be quite warm in the middle to upper 20s in Siouxland.

Following up an agreeable January weekend with fairly mild temperatures in the 30s, it look like things won’t change too much moving into Monday. Anticipate mostly sunny weather and it’ll be breezy at times outside with the high getting up into the middle 30s. We have a shot at seeing a few snow flurries cross through during the evening, but nothing of consequence.

It’ll chill off on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs at about 20° to 25° before we snag onto another warm-up approaching next weekend. No major signs of precipitation in the extended forecast.

