SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Beyond a few sprinkles and flurries with light accumulating snow happening in northwest Iowa this evening, it looks like we should have a partly cloudy and cool night with a low of about 15°.

Sunday we’re set to have more sunshine in the forecast, but overall not much variation from what we experienced on Saturday. The high will rise to similar peaks as it heads up to 35° in Sioux City.

Monday is going to be mostly sunny and it’ll be breezy outside with the high hitting the mid 30s once more. We have a chance at seeing a few snow flurries cross through during the evening accompanying a shot of colder air, but accumulation doesn’t appear to be very likely – perhaps a dusting.

Look for colder weather to take over as we go into the middle of the coming work week. Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will stick between about 20° and 25° before we grab onto another warming trend closer to next weekend.

No major precipitation chances are dialed up in the extended forecast.

