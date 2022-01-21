SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop to 17° with some light snow showers during the evening. Accumulations will be minimal – perhaps a dusting. The wind will turn from SW to NW and lighten up some as it blows between 10 and 20 MPH.

Looking like a decent Saturday with mostly cloudy weather and a high of 37°. Sunday will bring about a bit more sunshine as temperatures hold steady in the middle 30s. Overall, we can’t ask for much nicer conditions in middle to late January here in Siouxland!

Monday will bring mostly sunny weather and it’ll be breezy again with the high getting up to 36°. We have a shot at seeing a few snow flurries cross through during the evening.

It’ll chill off on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs at about 20° to 25° before we snag onto another warm-up approaching next weekend. No major signs of precipitation in the extended forecast.

