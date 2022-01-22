SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a dusting of snow Friday evening, it’s looking like a decent Saturday with mostly cloudy weather and a high of 37°. The wind will blow from variable directions at 10 to 15 MPH.

Sunday will bring about a bit more sunshine as temperatures hold steady in the middle 30s. Overall, we can’t ask for much nicer conditions in middle to late January here in Siouxland!

Monday is going to be mostly sunny and it’ll be breezy outside with the high getting up to 36°. We have a shot at seeing a few snow flurries cross through during the evening.

It’ll chill off on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs at about 20° to 25° before we snag onto another warm-up approaching next weekend. No major signs of precipitation in the extended forecast.

