SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Happy New Year!

A snow disturbance will clip southern Siouxland and drop a couple inches of snow where a Winter Weather Advisory has been posted. Heavier totals are favored near Des Moines and Omaha (4 to 6 inches), so be careful and plan ahead if you’re planning on traveling that way. Sioux City will likely end up with under 1 inch of snow. The high will fall short of 10° with a blustery north wind gusting to 30 MPH. Wind Chill Advisories are posted around the region today as it’ll feel like it’s -15° to -25° after factoring in the breeze.

It becomes a bit warmer on Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower to middle 20s.

Expect a nice warm-up Monday and Tuesday as highs hover around 40° with a fair amount of sun each day. Wednesday there’s a chance of light snow and that’ll lead into another cold pattern with highs holding between about 10° and 20° in the extended forecast.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.