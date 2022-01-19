SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Get ready for one of the coldest nights of the season to this point!

Tonight the temperature will drop down to -9° in Sioux City and some spots in NW Iowa will dip as far as -15° for the air temperature. Wind Chill Advisories persist for much of NW Iowa where it’ll feel like it’s -20° to -30°. Stack on the layers, limit your time outside, and be safe!

Thursday afternoon the high will rise a bit higher up to 17° in Sioux City. The wind will shift from NW to SE at 5 to 10 MPH.

On Friday, look for AM sun followed by PM clouds with a southerly breeze bringing the high up to 30°.

For the weekend, anticipate partly cloudy skies and seasonal highs in the 20s and 30s.

A couple of snow showers work through on Monday with typical January weather sticking around. Highs will range from the upper teens through the middle 30s heading through the coming week.

