SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight it’ll become breezy and much colder as the temperature sinks to 5° in Sioux City with a partly cloudy sky. With the cold front boundary snapping through, there may be a brief sprinkle or flurry that occurs. Measurable precipitation is unlikely in the region.

The wind will gust as strong as 40 MPH triggering Wind Chill Advisories from 3 AM until Noon Wednesday in parts of northern Iowa along the Minnesota border. It’ll feel like it’s about -25°, so best to bundle up! Think of your pets also and try to limit their time outside for their protection.

We’ll have sunny skies and brisk temperatures tomorrow and Thursday. Highs will hover near 15°.

Warmer air makes a return on Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 31°.

The weekend should be OK with highs sticking at about 30°. Snow showers are possible Saturday and again next Monday with temperatures on the colder end of normal going through the extended forecast.

