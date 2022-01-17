SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop to 24° with a mostly clear sky and SSE winds of 5 to 10 MPH.

Tuesday expect a mix of sun & clouds with a very warm temperature of 54° in the afternoon. We’ll be close to the January 18th Daily Record of 57° from back in 1951. The wind will be from the SE in the morning and then flip NW during the afternoon becoming strong with gusts exceeding 35 MPH.

Colder weather slides in on Wednesday with mostly sunny skies and the wind keeping feels like temperatures down near 0°. The high will only get up to 15°.

A little warmer later this week with a chance of flurries Friday. Highs should be in the 30s this weekend.

Chilling back off next week with another minor snow chance setting up Tuesday.

