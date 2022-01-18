SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A breezy and cold night is coming our way with the expectation of a low temperature of 5° in Sioux City – pretty wild considering we’re coming off a Daily Record High for January 18th of 62°!

The wind will gust as strong as 40 MPH triggering Wind Chill Advisories from 3 AM until Noon Wednesday in parts of northern Iowa along the Minnesota border. It’ll feel like it’s about -25°, so best to bundle up! Think of your pets also and try to limit their time outside for their protection.

We’ll have sunny skies and brisk temperatures tomorrow and Thursday. Highs will hover near 15°.

Warmer air makes a return on Friday with mostly sunny skies and a high of 31°.

The weekend should be OK with highs sticking at about 30°. Snow showers are possible Saturday and again next Monday with temperatures on the colder end of normal going through the extended forecast.