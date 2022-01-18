We can expect another beautiful day in the area as temperatures are forecasted to be even higher than what we saw yesterday. Cloud coverage will remain similar with steadily increasing winds throughout the day. They’ll initially be between from the south, the reason we continue to see warmer air, and then shift to the north behind the passage of a cold front in the early evening hours. This front will lead to clearer overnight conditions. A big drop in temperatures is expected as lows will be in the single digits by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow will also be significantly colder as temperatures will be in the 10’s for a few days leading up to the weekend.

By then we’ll see rising temperatures and the chances for light snow in the region.