SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We had a pretty good Sunday with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s despite some cloud cover hanging around. It’ll warm up a little higher for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday tomorrow with highs steady around 40° in Siouxland. Tuesday is going to be terrific as well as we lift into the middle 40s.

On Wednesday, a cold front is projected to cut through bringing about a strong breeze and chillier conditions. The high temperature will likely fail to reach 20° on Wednesday afternoon.

Seasonal weather with highs mainly holding in the 20s and 30s is expected to round out the remainder of the 9 on 9 Forecast. Rain and snow chances will be minimal moving forward with a dry weather outlook.

