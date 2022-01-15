SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following up the first snow of the year in Siouxland, we’ll have a chilly Saturday with a high near 20°. There will be some cloud cover hanging around during the morning hours before the sunshine breaks through in the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the upper 30s on Sunday and MLK Jr. Day Monday with cloud cover. Tuesday is the highlight of the forecast as we reach into the middle 40s with some more sunshine – a relatively nice mid January day.

On Wednesday, a cold front is projected to cut through bringing about a strong breeze and chillier conditions. The high temperature will likely fail to reach 20° on Wednesday afternoon.

Seasonal weather with highs mainly holding in the 20s and 30s is expected to round out the remainder of the 9 on 9 Forecast.

