SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Expect snow showers to happen as we go through tonight – mainly affecting the area before midnight.

Many factors have worked together to reduce our potential snow amounts in Siouxland – dry air, a temperature in the mid 30s, plus a shift in the storm track further east have cut down on the totals. Sioux City and points west of I-29 will ultimately receive between 1 and 3 inches of snow. Amounts still appear to be more significant in northwest Iowa, but have also dropped down a bit.

Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings will be trimmed off of the area leading into Saturday. It’ll be chillier outside with a high in the lower 20s.

Without as much snow cover projected to be on the ground, temperatures early next week are now expected to rise higher. It’ll be in the upper 30s on Sunday and Monday. Temperatures on Tuesday will soar back into the 40s.

A cold front drops through on Wednesday with windy conditions and a high near 20°. It should stay seasonal through the remainder of the week with temperatures holding steady in the 20s and 30s.

