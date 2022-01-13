SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight we’ll have cloudy skies and a low temperature in the middle to upper 20s. North winds will shift southeast at 5 to 15 MPH.

A major snow system will blow through tomorrow from northwest to southeast. Patchy flurries and light mixed precipitation will be possible during the morning hours before the snow really gets going near midday. The heaviest snow is favored to fall during the afternoon & evening hours in Siouxland.

Winter Weather Advisories (purple) have been issued in southeast South Dakota, northeast Nebraska, and parts of northwest Iowa. Meanwhile, heavier snow amounts are favored to stack up closer to the center of the state of Iowa where Winter Storm Warnings (pink) have been put out for Friday.

Sioux City is likely to receive between 3 and 5 inches of snowfall with amounts tapering off as you shift further west. Most of our communities in Nebraska and South Dakota will wind up with a pretty manageable 2 to 4 inches of snow. A far different story as you move east though with 6 to 10 inches inside of the Winter Storm Warning area. A band of heavy totals is expected to extend from the Iowa Great Lakes southeast toward Des Moines. Isolated spots may get as much as a foot of snow within that path. The wind will also be a factor gusting between 25 and 35 MPH causing blowing/drifting snow and limiting visibility.

The weekend is looking fairly chilly – especially Saturday with a high near 20°. A slight warm-up into the 30s will happen carrying over into Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday of the coming week. Another cooldown occurs on Wednesday. Snow chances are minor in the extended forecast with next Friday presenting a small chance at accumulation.

