SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop into the upper 20s with a mostly clear sky. The wind will push out of the WNW at 5 to 10 MPH.

We have one more pleasant January day in front of us with highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s Thursday afternoon under thickening cloud cover. North winds are expected at 10 to 15 MPH.

On Friday, be prepared for the onset of a significant snow system. Winter Storm Watches have been issued in Union and Lincoln counties in South Dakota, Dakota county in Nebraska, and the entirety of our KCAU 9 Coverage Area in Iowa lasting throughout the day. Travel is expected to be OK during the morning hours before the snow intensifies leading into the afternoon creating deteriorating driving conditions.

Snow totals within the Watch area are likely to range between 5 and 9 inches with a sharp dropoff to the west where most of our cities in Nebraska and South Dakota will receive a more manageable 1 to 3 inches of snowfall. The wind will pose some problems too with gusts between 25 and 35 MPH limiting visibility and creating challenges with keeping the roadways clear.

We’ll chill things off this weekend and beyond with seasonal January temperatures in the 20s and 30s. No additional snow chances are dialed up after Friday at this time.

