SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – After a very warm Tuesday with a new Daily Record High Temperature in Sioux City (58° passing the old Record from 1986 of 56°), tonight the low will fall into the middle 20s plus partly cloudy conditions.

Just a shade cooler for Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the middle to upper 40s. Staying very comfortable considering we’re approaching the middle of January!

Friday we’ll experience an abrupt change as a system tracks in from the north and delivers a potentially heavy amount of snow. Forecast models are continuing to trend upward on snowfall totals and there could be significant Friday PM travel impacts related to that. We’ll continue to bring you information as the week goes on.

Expect a cooldown for the weekend with highs in the 20s on Saturday and Sunday. A little warmer on Martin Luther King Jr. Day Monday and Tuesday with temperatures shifting into the lower and middle 30s throughout Siouxland. Chillier air appears to work back in once more at the middle of next week.

