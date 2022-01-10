SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight will be chilly under a mostly clear sky with temperatures falling into the middle to upper teens. Sioux City is expected to have a low of 17°. The wind will blow from the SE at 5 to 15 MPH.

Tomorrow is going to be mostly sunny and very warm for the middle of January with highs ranging from the middle 40s to the middle 50s. Sioux City is on target for a high of 51°. Southerly winds will shift west and stick between about 5 and 10 MPH.

We keep the mild weather running through Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the upper 40s. An area of low pressure pinwheels through on Friday and brings about light rain and snow accumulation – likely our first measurable precipitation of 2022.

The passage of the weather system with mixed precipitation looks to re-establish some cooler seasonal air in Siouxland. Highs will be in the 20s and 30s running through the rest of the 9 on 9 Forecast.

