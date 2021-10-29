Halloween weekend to be filled with treats and no tricks when it comes to the forecast

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Halloween weekend will be filled with all treats and no tricks when it comes to the forecast!

Siouxland ghosts and ghouls will be able to enjoy a weekend full of sunshine and pleasant temperatures.

Friday kicks off the weekend with sunshine and temperatures rising into the upper-50s by the afternoon hours. As the sun sets, temperatures will gradually drop from the upper 50s into the mid-30s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be the best day of the spooky weekend with temperatures hovering in the low 60s with more sunshine to take advantage of throughout the day. Temperatures will once again gradually drop into the mid-30s by Sunday morning.

Sunday, Halloween, is looking to be a tad cooler with highs hovering in the upper 40’s and low-50s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Sunday night will be the coldest night of the weekend as temperatures gradually drop into the upper-20s by early Monday morning.