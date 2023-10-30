SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — After a slightly warmer open to the week, Siouxland is looking at a cold and blustery day for Halloween Tuesday.

Temperatures start out frigid, into the mid-teens to around 20° for the morning, even seeing wind chills into the low teens and single digits as winds pick up overnight Monday.

A Wind Advisory is in effect from late tonight through Tuesday morning.

In SE South Dakota, this includes Clay, Lincoln, Lyon, and Yankton counties from 10 p.m. Monday night through 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

This advisory also includes Union County in SE South Dakota; Dakota and Dixon Counties in NE Nebraska, and Buena Vista, Cherokee, Clay, Dickinson, Ida, Lyon, O’Brien, Osceola, Plymouth, Sac, Sioux, and Woodbury counties in NW Iowa from 1 a.m. through 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Sustained northerly winds between 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph look likely Monday night through Tuesday morning. Those winds will drive down the wind chills through the morning, making it feel much colder than the actual air temperature.

Winds ease through the later morning hours and into the afternoon and evening but still look to remain breezy and northerly between 10-20 mph, so wind chills likely stay in the 20s for the day and heading out trick-or-treating. Highs only top out in the low to mid-30s for the afternoon. There will be plenty of sunshine though!

After a cold afternoon, it is also looking frigid again for the later afternoon and evening with temperatures dropping quickly as the sun sets. A cold one for trick-or-treating with clear conditions allowing temperatures to tumble. Winds remain breezy and drop wind chills into the teens and low 20s after sunset as trick-or-treating gets underway.

You’re definitely going to want to bundle up all those little ghosts, goblins, princesses, superheroes, and everything in between, making sure to incorporate those winter coats, gloves, hats, and other winter gear into those costumes. Might want to grab some hand warmers too and have the post trick-or-treat hot cocoa ready to go!

Most importantly, stay warm, stay safe, and have a very Happy Halloween!