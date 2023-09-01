SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Another great night of weather for Week 2 of Friday night football, although it’s going to be a warm one.

Mostly sunny skies early give way to mostly clear skies through the evening as temperatures hold in the mid/upper 80s through kickoff and the first half of tonight’s games. Temperatures slowly fall through the evening, back into the upper 70s and low 80s by the second half and hold in the mid/upper 70s through the end of tonight’s games.

In addition to unseasonably warm temperatures, breezy conditions will also be in place across Siouxland, including in Kingsley, Iowa which plays host to tonight’s Sports Zone game of the week, Kingsley-Pierson vs Logan-Magnolia.

Overall, a bit warm and not quite that cool, crisp ideal football weather, but a pleasant evening nonetheless and great for cheering on your favorite team from the stands!