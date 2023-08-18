SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — High school football returns in Siouxland Friday night, and the weather looks perfect!

Both games tonight, Elk Point-Jefferson vs Parker at Elk Point and Wausa vs Elgin/Pope John at Wausa, kick off at 7 p.m. this evening with mostly sunny skies, temperatures in the upper 70s/low 80s, and winds on the gustier side out of the south/southeast between 15-20 mph, with gusts to 25-30 mph at times.

Temperatures should drop off through the first half of the evening into the low to mid 70s, staying mostly clear and breezy as winds stay strong out of the south/southeast at 15-20 mph, still gusting between 25 and 30 mph.

Through the second half and by the end of the games, temperatures slip back into the upper 60s and low 70s, so it will remain mild and pretty pleasant. winds begin to wind down a touch dialing back to around 10-15 mph and gusts easing slightly between 20 and 25 mph.

Overall though, a great evening to kick off football season tonight before heat makes a return for the weekend!