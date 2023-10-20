SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Conditions today have been very unseasonably warm for the area with temperatures that have gotten to the 70’s and even some 80’s. Winds have been calm and that will continue through the evening hours.

A weak cold front will be passing through the area through as temperatures will be dropping a bit. Tomorrow morning will have temperatures in the 40’s but this evening will still be mild. Temperatures will still in the 60’s for most of the late afternoon and early evening. even at the time the game will be wrapping up will have temperatures still in the upper 50’s.