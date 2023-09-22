EDITOR’S NOTE: The Game of the Week actually starts at 6 p.m. The start time was moved up due to impending weather.

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – It is the day before the weekend, so that means it is Sportszone Friday! We have been talking about all week how it could be a bit wet for Friday night football. Now that models have come to more of an agreement, it appears that we will see some light rain showers throughout the day on Friday.

As we head toward football time, it is looking mostly dry, with some models giving a bit of drizzle this evening. Most areas should remain dry during Friday night football, but some light drizzle is spots is likely. This shouldn’t impact games too much, but just be aware, that it may be a bit wet and slippery on the grass for the football players.

A brief heavier downpour or even a flash of lightning are not out of the question, though most shouldn’t see much more than light rain or drizzle. Most should also stay out of any severe weather, but a severe storm is not impossible either. Make sure to download the KCAU 9 Weather app and stay tuned with the KCAU 9 Weather team in case any changes arise and if anything becomes severe.

Sportszone Game of the Week: Remsen St. Mary’s @ Newell-Fonda

Temperatures look to be very fall like, in the middle 60s for the Game of The Week: Remsen St. Mary’s @ Newell-Fonda, with kick off time still scheduled for 7pm. Though some areas still have games starting on time, due to weather, some have pushed the games slightly earlier. For a full list of schools that are affected, click here.