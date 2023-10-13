SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — Spotty showers still in the area for the afternoon and evening after the inch of rain that Sioux City has already seen by 3 p.m.

Winds have still been strong in area with gusts reaching over 30 mph which will not help as temperatures begin to cool down a bit. Expect wind chills to drop and feel like the low 40’s and upper 30’s as temps fall to the mid 40’s for morning lows.

Temperatures will begin to fall overnight, but during game time we’ll still have most of the area in the upper 40’s and low 50’s. Breezes won’t have abated yet as showers will still be popping up. The showers wont be as widespread as yesterday with lower rain totals, but probably still wouldn’t be a bad idea to go prepared for cold, wet, and windy conditions for the early evening hours with overcast skies still.