SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — It’s looking like a great evening for Week 1 of Friday night football.

A couple of showers are moving through to the southwest of Sioux City in portions of northeast Nebraska, but most areas remain dry, including Sioux Center for the SportsZone game of the night, Sioux Center vs. North Lyon.

Temperatures will be a bit warm at kickoff, in the upper 80s, but quickly cooling off back into the low to mid-80s by halftime and upper 70s by the end of the game. The game will also have a few breezy conditions with winds picking up out of the north between 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph at times this evening and into the overnight.

Across Siouxland, conditions should be similar with temperatures in the mid/upper 80s for kick-off, and dropping off into the mid/upper 70s by the time games are wrapping up. Breezy conditions expected across the area too with mostly dry conditions.