SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Expect partly cloudy skies and a chill to the air tonight with the temperature dropping off to 20°. It’ll be pretty calm with winds turning from NW to SE at just 5 to 10 MPH.

Thursday should be mostly sunny and comfortable with a high in the lower 50s. It’ll become windy as the wind turns back to the northwest in the afternoon gusting around 35 MPH. There’s also a chance for light precipitation beginning on Thursday afternoon and continuing into Friday morning – mainly in the form of rain. Accumulations will be light at a tenth of an inch or two, but given how dry things have been it’s a welcome change!

On Saturday we’ll chill things off into the upper 20s. Expect highs to jump back into the 40s and 50s leading through Valentine’s Day and the first part of next week. Cooler weather works in next Wednesday with a shot at additional rain.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.