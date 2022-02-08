SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop off into the upper 20s and lower 30s throughout Siouxland. It should be relatively mild as the wind plugs through from the northwest at 10 to 20 MPH.

A partly cloudy and breezy Wednesday is on the way. It’ll be noticeably cooler with the high sinking down into the middle 40s. The wind from the northwest will kick up with gusts up to 35 MPH.

More sunshine is welcomed back on Thursday with a high near 50°. Thursday evening leading into Friday morning, a weak weather disturbance will work through from northwest to southeast. We have the potential to pick up on a light mix of precipitation – primarily rain. Unfortunately, amounts will be low and do little to ease our drought situation. Expect about a tenth of an inch or less of liquid accumulation. Once that passes, we can expect to have partly cloudy and windy weather again with a high in the middle 40s Friday afternoon.

Saturday we temporarily chill off to a seasonal high in the upper 20s. Anticipate warmer air to return quickly with highs in the 40s and 50s next week – weather that you’ll probably love for Valentine’s Day on Monday.

