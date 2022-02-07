SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will slip down into the middle 20s with a southwest wind of 5 to 10 MPH.

A partly cloudy and warm Tuesday awaits us as the high climbs to 59° in Sioux City – near the Daily Record High for February 8th of 62° set back in 2000. It’ll become breezy around midday and persist through the afternoon with WNW gusts up to 45 MPH locally.

It becomes slightly cooler leading into the middle of the work week. We’ll keep highs in the middle to upper 40s likely on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Our single chance of precipitation in the 9 on 9 Forecast occurs Thursday night leading into Friday when there might be some sprinkles and flurries that drift through from northwest to southeast. Accumulations will be minimal.

Saturday is really the only seasonably cold day moving forward with the high falling near 30° with mostly sunny skies. We bounce right back into the 40s on Sunday and should see a return to the 50s soon after that in a warm and dry outlook for Valentine’s Day and beyond next week.

Stay up-to-date with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast any time here.