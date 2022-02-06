SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Following up highs in the 40s and 50s on Saturday afternoon, we’ll watch the high temperature retreat back into the middle 30s today under partly cloudy skies. Expect a breeze to continue with gusts approaching 30 MPH from the NW.

Very quiet weather is anticipated for the upcoming work week as temperatures stay on the mild side. Highs will be in the 40s and 50s each day with Tuesday appearing to be the warmest in the 9 on 9 Forecast as we shoot up to 54° at Sioux City. Communities in northeast Nebraska may have highs touch 60° on Tuesday afternoon!

A couple of sprinkles and flurries are possible later in the week, but no major organized precipitation chances poised to pass through Siouxland. It’s among the driest winters on record to this point in Sioux City and it appears that our fortunes won’t be changing dramatically in the near future.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.