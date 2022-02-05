SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Today will be sunny and mild with a high of 50°. It becomes breezy later in the day with the wind turning from south to northwest and gusts approaching 25 MPH. Tomorrow, expect a cooldown to 36° with more clouds sliding through our Siouxland skies, but it’ll remain above normal in terms of temperature for early February. It’ll stay breezy with gusts hitting 30 MPH from the NW.

Very quiet weather is dialed up for next week as temperatures stay fairly warm. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s each day with Tuesday appearing to be the warmest in the 9 on 9 Forecast as we shoot up to 54° at Sioux City.

A couple of sprinkles and flurries are possible later next week, but no major organized precipitation chances look to pass through Siouxland any time soon as our dry pattern persists.

Stay up-to-date any time with Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast here.