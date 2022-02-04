SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will fall to 4° in Sioux City. Emmet and Palo Alto counties in north central Iowa once again have a Wind Chill Advisory with feels like temperatures dipping down around -15° to -25°. Throw on multiple layers before heading out into the cold and limit your time outside & exposure if possible!

Saturday will be sunny and mild with a high of 50°. It becomes breezy later in the day with NW gusts hitting near 25 MPH. Sunday we chill down to 36° with more clouds cutting through, but it’ll remain above normal in terms of temperature for early February.

Very quiet weather is dialed up for next week as temperatures stay fairly warm. Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s each day with Tuesday appearing to be the warmest in the 9 on 9 Forecast as we shoot up to 54° at Sioux City.

A couple of sprinkles and flurries are possible later next week, but no major organized precipitation chances look to pass through Siouxland any time soon as our dry pattern persists.

