In Sioux City, temperatures in the region have been reported in the 1’s and 10‘s. Winds have been from the north still across the area and from 5-15 mph. So wind chills are still dropping under 0°.

Looking at the radar, clouds are present for the region, but they’ll only stick around for a few hours. Looking at the stormcast, conditions will clear over the later morning and afternoon hours as some clouds move through the area.

Todays high in Sioux City will be in the low 20’s with northwest winds between 10-20 mph and gusts up to 35 mph. Tonight the low will be in the high 1’s with winds between 5-15 mph.

A look at the 9 on 9 shows temperatures will begin to rise today as with a sunshine as well. We get up into the 20’s for highs as we head into a warmer weekend with 50’s nd then 30’s. Next week looks more consistent with a warm start in the 50’s before dropping down into the 40’s and remaining that way for much of the week. Dry weather still persisting.

