SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the low will drop down near 0° with a mostly clear sky above. SSE winds of 5 to 10 MPH will blow. A Wind Chill Advisory will persist through 7 AM Friday for Emmet, Palo Alto, and Pocahontas counties in north central Iowa where wind chills will stick between -15° and -25°.

We start to thaw things out getting into Friday afternoon with a high close to 30° couple with mostly sunny skies. The only issue will be the wind as it gusts to 30 MPH directed from the NW. Saturday will also be breezy, but far warmer as the high lands in the lower 50s along with mostly sunny skies. Sunday we shift back down with some more clouds and the high hovering at the freezing mark.

We string together several warm and pleasant days next week as highs hold in the 40s and 50s starting on Monday and continuing until next weekend. There will be a generous amount of sunshine throughout the week. We’ll start to chill back off next Saturday, but rain and snow will stay scarce. In fact, it looks like we’ll probably make it to Valentine’s Day with no substantial precipitation as our dry pattern drags on.

For the latest weather information, click here.