SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will drop down to -5° in Sioux City. With a light north wind of 5 to 15 MPH, a Wind Chill Advisory has been issued for the KCAU 9 Coverage Area. Feels like temperatures moving into Thursday morning will hover between -15° and -30°. Stack on extra layers, limit your time outside if possible, and care for your pets.

Thursday will bring similar weather to what we experienced on Wednesday with the high rising near 20°, but there will be some more sunshine to soak in.

Heading into the weekend, we snag onto warmer air with the high rising into the lower 30s Friday. Saturday will be pretty nice with partly cloudy skies and the temperature making it into the 50s. However, it will be breezy. Colder air will snap back in temporarily on Sunday with the high struggling up to about 30° with the wind playing a factor once again.

Temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s next week – perhaps 60s for communities in northeast Nebraska next Tuesday. There are no signs of significant rain or snow in the 9 on 9 Forecast.

