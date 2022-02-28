SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Tonight the temperature will fall to 29° with a few clouds overhead. The wind will settle down from the west at just 5 MPH.

Tuesday and Wednesday will both be very warm with highs hovering around 70° and a good deal of sunshine. A gorgeous start to the month of March. Really, the only concern is that we still have extremely dry vegetation due to drought and the wind is going to churn up with gusts between 25-35 MPH each day, so please avoid outdoor burning as grass fires can easily spark up & spread. Though it will be very warm, it appears that we’ll be just a little shy of Daily Record Highs which are in the middle to upper 70s.

Things begin to change on Thursday as colder air dives in with a few flurries possible up north on Thursday morning. The afternoon high will be near 50°, so still rather pleasant. Friday will be a notch warmer in the mid 50s and mostly cloudy skies.

Beginning on Friday evening, a large storm system will affect the region. It looks like this will begin as a mix of rain and snow on Friday night, switch to all rain on Saturday morning, and may even pave the way for a few thunderstorms on Saturday afternoon given the dynamics and energy available. Severe thunderstorms seem unlikely given the dry air & vegetation we still have locally which may not be able to feed in enough moisture to really allow the thunderstorms to hit their peak potential, but still something to keep an eye on.

It gets colder next week with highs in the 30s beginning on Sunday and continuing forward. No additional precipitation chances are dialed up in the extended forecast.

For the latest updates from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.