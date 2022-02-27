SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – We had a sunny and pleasant start to the weekend on Saturday with highs in the 40s and Sunday won’t bring many changes. It becomes a bit warmer as highs extend into the upper 40s and the wind should be calm. A great day!

We’ll rise up into the 50s on Monday and stay there for much of the coming work week. A generous amount of sunshine will be coupled with the relatively mild temperatures.

Rain and snow chances look to stay away until probably next Friday night and Saturday when there are signs that a weather system will shake things up and deliver a cooldown. Highs will sink into the 30s as we go through next weekend.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.