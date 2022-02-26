SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – Beyond a chilly start to our Saturday, things are in great shape for this weekend.

Plentiful sunshine will be with us as highs rise into the middle and upper 40s. It should be quite nice as temperatures stick about 10° to 15° above seasonal averages. It also won’t be very windy on Saturday or Sunday. Very pleasant!

We’ll graduate into the 50s on Monday and stay there for much of the coming work week. A generous amount of sunshine will be coupled with the relatively mild temperatures.

Rain and snow chances look to stay away until probably next Friday night and Saturday when there are signs that a weather system will shake things up and deliver a cooldown. Highs will sink into the 30s as we go through next weekend.

