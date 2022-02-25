SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A cold night is anticipated as the temperature drops to 5° under clear skies. The wind will blow from the SE at 5 to 10 MPH.

Sunshine will be with us this weekend with highs in the middle to upper 40s. It should be quite nice as temperatures stick about 10° to 15° above seasonal normals.

We’ll graduate into the 50s on Monday and stay there for much of the coming week with a generous amount of sunshine to go along with the relatively mild temperatures.

Rain and snow chances look to stay away until next Friday night and Saturday when a weather system looks to bring about a cooldown. Highs will sink into the 30s as we head into next weekend.

For the latest from Siouxland’s Most Accurate Forecast, click here.